CORRECTED-Zoetis IPO prices above expected range

BRIEF-Victoria Gold acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold Project
* Victoria Gold: Acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold project
(Corrects ticker symbol and exchange identifier to read FB.O, not FB.N)
Jan 31 Pfizer Inc's animal health subsidiary Zoetis raised $2.2 billion in its public offering on Thursday, becoming the largest IPO from a U.S. company since Facebook.
Madison, New Jersey-based Zoetis, which priced 86.1 million shares at $26, is now valued at around $13 billion. Shares of the company, which sells an array of products for livestock and companion animals, were expected to price at a range of $22 to $25.
(Reporting By Olivia Oran)
* Victoria Gold: Acquires Cat Mining Fleet for the Eagle Gold project
WASHINGTON, March 28 Wells Fargo & Co has flunked a U.S. regulatory test on a national scorecard for community lending, the bank said on Tuesday, as it tries to repair its reputation after a phony-accounts scandal.
* Total Energy Services Inc. announces acquisition of shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp. on the TSX