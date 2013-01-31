CORRECTED-Zoetis IPO prices above expected range

(Corrects ticker symbol and exchange identifier to read FB.O, not FB.N)

Jan 31 Pfizer Inc's animal health subsidiary Zoetis raised $2.2 billion in its public offering on Thursday, becoming the largest IPO from a U.S. company since Facebook.

Madison, New Jersey-based Zoetis, which priced 86.1 million shares at $26, is now valued at around $13 billion. Shares of the company, which sells an array of products for livestock and companion animals, were expected to price at a range of $22 to $25.

