UPDATE 1-Zogenix, Astellas to end co-promotion for migraine injection

Dec 21 Specialty pharmaceutical company Zogenix Inc and the U.S. subsidiary of Astellas Pharma Inc have terminated co-promotion of Zogenix's acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache more than a year earlier than agreed.

Zogenix will assume full responsibility for the continued commercialization of the treatment, SUMAVEL DosePro, from the second quarter of 2012.

In a separate statement, Zogenix said it is evaluating potential co-promotion partners who could complement the company's sales force.

Neither company will incur any penalty payments related to the early termination of the agreement, which was originally slated to expire on June 30, 2013, Zogenix said in a statement.

Zogenix said Astellas will contribute its agreed portion of marketing expenses through March 31, 2012.

Astellas will continue to earn a service fee based on product sales to its physician segment during that period, Zogenix said.