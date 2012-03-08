UPDATE 1-Zogenix loss wider than expected, shares fall

* Sees 2012 rev of $45.5-$48.5 mln vs est $64.9 mln
* Shares fall 16 pct in aftermarket trade
March 8 Specialty pharmaceutical company
Zogenix Inc posted a wider-than-expected loss, hurt by
a decline in sales of its acute treatment for migraine and
cluster headache, and forecast full-year revenue below analysts'
estimates.
Shares of the company were down 16 percent in extended
trade.
For 2012, the company expects to post revenue of $45.5
million to $48.5 million, compared with analysts estimate of
$64.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For October-December, the company's loss widened to $23.7
million, or 36 cents a share, from $2.1 million, or 17 cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenues fell 10 percent to $7.9 million. Sales of its
headache treatment SUMAVEL DosePro fell 25 percent to $5.4
million in the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 34 cents a share, on revenue of $10.03 million.
Zogenix shares fell to $2.10 in aftermarket trade. They
closed at $2.49 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.