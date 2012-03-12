Asahi Kasei to buy U.S. firm Zoll Medical for $2.21 bln

TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp said on Monday it will launch a tender offer bid to buy all the shares in U.S. medical equipment firm Zoll Medical Corp , based in Massachusetts, for $2.21 billion.

Asahi, a maker of chemicals and construction materials, said it will bid $93 per Zoll Medical share through its U.S. subsidiary.

The Japanese firm said the acquisition will enable it to expand its medical business into emergency care.