Asahi Kasei to buy U.S. firm Zoll Medical for $2.21 bln

BRIEF-Acelrx says U.S. app to market painkiller Dsuvia accepted by FDA
* Acelrx pharmaceuticals' new drug application for dsuvia accepted for filing with pdufa date of october 12, 2017
TOKYO, March 12 Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp said on Monday it will launch a tender offer bid to buy all the shares in U.S. medical equipment firm Zoll Medical Corp , based in Massachusetts, for $2.21 billion.
Asahi, a maker of chemicals and construction materials, said it will bid $93 per Zoll Medical share through its U.S. subsidiary.
The Japanese firm said the acquisition will enable it to expand its medical business into emergency care.
* Acelrx pharmaceuticals' new drug application for dsuvia accepted for filing with pdufa date of october 12, 2017
* National General Holdings Corp. reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* sotheby’s reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results