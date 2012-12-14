版本:
New Issue- Zoomlion sells $600 mln in notes

Dec 14 Zoomlion HK SPV Co Ltd on
Thursday sold $600 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The notes are guaranteed by Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science
and Technology Co Ltd. 
    Goldman Sachs was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.

BORROWER: ZOOMLION

AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    12/20/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.08    FIRST PAY   06/20/2013 
MOODY'S BB-PLUS YIELD 6.25 PCT     SETTLEMENT  12/20/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 456.2 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL

