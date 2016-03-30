Zoomlion 2015 net profit falls 85 pct

BEIJING, March 30Major Chinese machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Corp said on Wednesday its 2015 net income fell 85 percent from a year earlier.

It booked 89 million yuan ($13.74 million) net profit for the year, down from 505 million yuan in 2014, it said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 6.4762 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; editing by Susan Thomas)