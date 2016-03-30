版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 30日 星期三 21:11 BJT

Zoomlion 2015 net profit falls 85 pct

BEIJING, March 30Major Chinese machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science Technology Corp said on Wednesday its 2015 net income fell 85 percent from a year earlier.

It booked 89 million yuan ($13.74 million) net profit for the year, down from 505 million yuan in 2014, it said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 6.4762 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; editing by Susan Thomas)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐