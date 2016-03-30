UPDATE 1-Zoomlion, bidding for Terex, says 2015 earnings hit 15-yr low

* Fourth year of profit decline; lowest in 15 years

* Revenue falls 19.7 percent

* In talks to buy Terex for $3.4 bln

BEIJING, March 30 China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co Ltd , which is bidding to buy U.S. crane maker Terex Corp for about $3.4 billion, on Wednesday reported its lowest annual profit in 15 years.

Net income dropped 85 percent to 89 million yuan ($13.74 million) in 2015, the company said in a stock exchange filing, the lowest since 2000 when it reported 54 million yuan in net income. Revenue fell 19.7 percent to 20.8 billion yuan.

It was the fourth consecutive year of profit decline. The result, which was highly anticipated, may add momentum to the Terex bid, as Zoomlion seeks to address problems at home by acquiring assets overseas.

Chinese heavy equipment makers are battling an historic glut of unsold equipment, unused factories and tumbling earnings following a massive construction boom initiated by a $644 billion government stimulus package announced in 2008.

Zoomlion's acquisition of Terex could provide access for the Chinese maker of concrete and earthmoving heavy equipment to North American markets, where its same-town rival Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd already has an assembly plant.

Terex said last week it was moving forward with negotiations after Zoomlion raised its bid for the company to $31 per share, increasing its offer to about $3.40 billion from $3.29 billion, based on the company's total diluted outstanding shares as of Dec. 31, 2015.

Zoomlion Chairman Zhan Chunxin told Reuters in 2014 that he wanted to expand the firm's global footprint through acquisitions rather than organic growth, with sales outside China accounting for at least half of the company's overall revenue by the end of the decade.

Recent acquisitions include Italian concrete machinery maker CIFA and domestic tractor maker Chery Heavy Industry Co Ltd.

Last June, the company said it would help buy a 75 percent stake in a European waste treatment firm.

Zoomlion had assured investors that it has prepared a concrete financing plan for the Terex acquisition.

The deal will be 40 percent funded by cash and the remainder by bank loans, it said, declining to comment on the progress of the acquisition.

Its Hong Kong-traded shares closed up 2.4 percent on Wednesday ahead of the earnings, slightly leading a 2.2 percent gain of the Hang Seng Index. ($1 = 6.4762 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; editing by Susan Thomas)