Zoomlion confirms offer for U.S crane maker Terex

HONG KONG Feb 17 China's Zoomlion Heavy
Industry Science and Technology Co confirmed on
Wednesday it had made an offer for Terex Corp that
values the U.S. crane maker at about $3 billion.
Zoomlion is offering $30 per share to acquire Terex, or
about 47 percent premium to Terex's Tuesday's close. It said it
was confident the deal would win regulatory approval.
Terex had said in January it received an offer from Zoomlion
, which helped pushed up the U.S. company's shares as
much as 60 percent..
Zoomlion, which produces and sells construction machinery,
said it aimed to finance the offer with 40 percent of its own
cash and 60 percent debt financing.
"The company is confident that the merged company will be an
even stronger global enterprise, which will continue to promote
innovation and business growth, and create value for its
customers, shareholders, employees as well as all stakeholders,"
Zoomlion said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Sources told Reuters in January the deal could be blocked by
the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States
(CFIUS).
Terex, a Connecticut-based crane maker, has 97 so-called
priority-rated contracts with the U.S. government that could
attract CFIUS scrutiny. It also provides mobile harbor cranes in
ports that are seen as a critical part of U.S. infrastructure.
Terex and Finnish rival Konecranes agreed an
all-share merger in August 2015, hoping a combined $10 billion
in annual revenue would help them better cope with cooling
Chinese and weak European demand.
Zoomlion warned in January its 2015 net profit would fall by
up to 90 percent due to a slowdown in China.
