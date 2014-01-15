BRIEF-Zoom Technologies shares up 63 pct after the bell following Tinho Union acquisition news

BRIEF-Old Second Bancorp names Brad Adams executive VP, CFO
* Old Second Bancorp names Brad Adams executive vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK Jan 15 Zoom Technologies Inc : * Shares were up 63 percent after the bell following tinho union acquisition news
* Hawkins, Inc announces hiring of Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp to assume role of chief financial officer, vice president and treasurer
NEW YORK, April 25 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those are bullish jumped to a two-month high after a tightly contested first round of the French presidential election on Sunday, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.