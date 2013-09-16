UPDATE 1-ZTE aims to expand cloud computing services overseas

By Lee Chyen Yee
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 China's ZTE Corp
, the world's fifth largest telecoms equipment maker,
plans to expand cloud computing services abroad, despite the
challenge of allaying security concerns.
"Nowadays, data privacy has become a hot topic. But we
understand that every customer has its own requirements and
characteristics and we are always monitoring developments in the
industry," Zhu Jinyun, ZTE's general manager for cloud computing
and IT products operations, told Reuters in a telephone
interview from the Chinese city of Nanjing, where ZTE has a
global cloud computing centre.
ZTE, the second-biggest telecoms equipment company in China
behind Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, already provides
cloud services to China's telecom carriers, such as China
Telecom, major internet firms and oil and energy
companies.
And Zhu said he was targeting a 10 percent contribution from
the cloud and enterprise business to ZTE's overall revenues in
2013, up from around 7 to 8 percent last year.
He declined to break down the revenue figure for cloud
computing, which enables organisations to remotely store, manage
and process data and applications.
The Shenzhen-based company, which has been profitable in the
first half of the year after posting its first-ever loss for the
whole 2012, took in revenues of 37.6 billion yuan ($6 billion)
in the January-June period, down 11.9 percent from last year.
As it plans to expand into other markets, analysts have
warned of security challenges following revelations by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden about U.S.
government surveillance.
To allay any concerns that customers have on security
issues, ZTE said it has relevant third party certifications, is
willing to provide source codes if necessary and has not
encountered any security breaches so far.
"We have been in overseas markets for about 20 years and if
there is a problem, we would have been discovered," Zhu said.
The global market for public and virtual private cloud
services will grow from $30.3 billion in 2011 to more than $241
billion in 2020, with major players including Amazon.com Inc
, Google Inc and Salesforce.com Inc,
according to IT research firm Forrester.
In the Asia-Pacific region Japan is the largest market for
cloud computing and will remain so through 2020, while China is
growing rapidly, Forrester said.
However, analysts said some Western markets remained
suspicious of Chinese companies. For instance, ZTE and Huawei
are not allowed to provide telecoms equipment to U.S. carriers
due to security concerns.
"For offering services internationally, I think there will
naturally be a degree of concern about data security," said
Chris Morris, an Australia-based cloud computing industry
analyst with IDC, adding that Chinese companies might not be
able to meet a number of legislative requirements in some major
markets.