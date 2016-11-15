ZTE appoints export compliance officer ahead of U.S. sanction deadline

| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 15 Chinese telecoms equipment
group ZTE Corp , facing U.S. sanctions that
could come this month, on Tuesday said it had appointed a new
chief export compliance officer based in the United States.
Matthew Bell was appointed chief export compliance officer
and legal counsel, and will also serve as chief compliance
officer and legal counsel for ZTE USA, the firm's U.S.
subsidiary, the firm said.
An imposition of a ban from Nov. 28 for U.S. component
makers and software firms to do business with ZTE threatens to
cut off much of the supply chain for the Chinese network
equipment and smartphone maker.
The U.S. Commerce Department ordered the trade ban in March
this year over allegations that ZTE violated U.S. sanctions on
Iran by selling products with U.S. technology into the country.
It subsequently gave ZTE reprieves that were extended to Nov. 28
while the company seeks to reach a settlement.
Uncertainty brought about by the export restrictions have
weighed heavily on ZTE's share price this year, with the stock
down 33 percent in Hong Kong.
Bell - who joins from U.S. engineering firm Kellogg Borwn &
Root - will report to Chief Compliance Officer Cheng Gang, ZTE
said.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Stephen Coates)