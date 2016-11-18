UPDATE 2-U.S. extends ZTE reprieve on exports curbs until Feb. 27

* Reprieve comes after appointment of compliance officer
HONG KONG, Nov 18 Chinese telecoms equipment
group ZTE Corp said on Friday it has won a
further reprieve to Feb. 27 on export restrictions that were
imposed on the company by the U.S. government.
In March, the U.S. Commerce Department hit ZTE with some of
the toughest-ever U.S. export restrictions for allegedly
breaking sanctions against Iran but has since issued temporary
reprieves on the curbs.
The latest reprieve comes after ZTE said this week it had
appointed Matthew Bell as its new chief export compliance
officer based in the United States.
If imposed, a ban for U.S. component makers and software
firms to do business with ZTE could cut off much of the Chinese
network equipment and smartphone maker's supply chain.
ZTE's Hong Kong shares closed down 1.9 percent on Friday and
is down 35 percent for the year to date due to uncertainty over
the export restrictions.
UOB Kay Hian (Hong Kong) analyst Cindy Lam said the key
catalyst for the stock would be a permanent removal of the ban,
which will likely result in a small one-off penalty payment for
ZTE.
Speculation arose earlier this year that ZTE might switch to
non-U.S. component suppliers after the ban, but the fact that it
was continuing to source chipsets from Qualcomm Inc was
proof to some analysts such as Lam that ZTE was not switching
suppliers and would work towards getting the ban lifted.
"There's a high chance that there will be a permanent
removal of the US export restriction," Lam said in an email.
ZTE said it will continue to cooperate with the relevant
U.S. government departments to reach a final solution on the
matter and strictly comply with relevant U.S. laws.
