ZTE Q3 net profit down 38 pct, lags f'casts

HONG KONG Oct 27 ZTE Corp , China's No
2 telecommunications equipment maker, reported a 38
percent fall in quarterly net profit, its second
straight quarterly decline, hit by foreign exchange losses as
fierce competition undercut margins.
Net profit was 299.3 million yuan ($47.5
million) in July-September, down from 483.9
million yuan a year ago, ZTE said in a statement.
The results also missed an average forecast of
416 million yuan from five analysts polled by
Thomson Reuters.
ZTE, like its bigger rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, has been muscling into the consumer devices sector by
outselling some big global names with its low-cost cellphones
and smartphones.
On Thursday, ZTE's shares were up 5.7 percent,
outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 3.26
percent gain.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Ken
Wills)