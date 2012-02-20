版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 20日 星期一 16:56 BJT

China's ZTE signs $5 bln worth in deals for chips

SHANGHAI Feb 20 China's ZTE Corp said on Monday it has signed a four-year, $4 billion deal with Qualcomm Inc for chips and raw materials, and a three-year, $1 billion deal with Broadcom Corp for chips.

