UPDATE 1-China's ZTE says Iran restrictions to have little sales impact

* Curtailed business in Iran seen having little impact on
bottom line
* ZTE not a mainstream telecom equipment supplier in Iran
* Says products have obtained global security certification
By Lee Chyen Yee
HONG KONG, March 29 ZTE Corp
, the world's fourth largest handset
producer and fifth-ranked telecoms equipment maker, said on
Thursday that limitations on its business operations in Iran
would have little impact on overall sales.
ZTE, China's second-largest telecommunications equipment
maker, last week said it would "curtail" its business in Iran
following a report that it had sold Iran's largest telecom
company a powerful surveillance system capable of monitoring
telephone and Internet communications.
President Shi Lirong, speaking at a news conference after
the company announced its financial results for 2011, said ZTE
was not a mainstream telecoms gear supplier in Iran.
"Our business in Iran contributes very little to our overall
operations, so the impact will be quite small," Shi said.
Western sanctions on Iran have caused complications for a
series of companies as U.S. investors are barred from making any
new investments in Iran or in property owned or controlled by
the Iranian government.
Responding to queries on whether Chinese telecom equipment
makers faced challenges in the Australian market, Shi said all
of ZTE's products had obtained global certification on the
security front.
ZTE's crosstown rival Huawei Technologies hit
roadblocks in its telecom equipment business in certain markets,
most recently Australia, where the government has barred it from
taking part in the country's $38 billion National Broadband
Network due to cyber security concerns.
ZTE said on Wednesday that October-December net profit slid
48 percent to 991 million yuan ($157 million) from 1.89 billion
yuan a year earlier.
H-shares in ZTE had risen nearly 5 percent by the midday
break on Thursday, after jumping as much as 8.5 percent amid
market expectations for an improved outlook, bucking a 1.2
percent drop in the broader Hang Seng Index.
Reuters reported last week that ZTE had entered into a $131
million contract with Telecommunication Co of Iran in December
2010.