UPDATE 1-ZTE posts first half-yearly profit fall in 4 yrs

* First half-yearly net profit fall since 2007

* Narrow margins, tax-refund delay hurt

* Sales up 21.5 pct

* Shares down 19 pct this year vs 12 pct market fall

By Lee Chyen Yee

HONG KONG, Aug 30 ZTE Corp , China's second-biggest phone and telecommunications-gear maker, suffered a 12.4 percent fall in first-half net profit, its first drop since 2007 as fierce competition ate into margins.

ZTE, which competes with larger Chinese rival Huawei Technologies , faces a squeeze on margins from fierce competition on network equipment, mobile phones and tablet PCs.

Huawei and ZTE, relatively new in the global scene, are aggressively undercutting established players such as Nokia Oyj and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a bid for more market share.

ZTE is also rolling out smartphones to compete with Samsung, although its models are considered lower end compared to Apple's iPhones.

"ZTE has been pretty aggressive in trying to drive revenue through that category. I don't like what they are doing there because the margins are poor," said Alen Lin, an analyst at BNP Paribas in Hong Kong, referring to ZTE's consumer devices business including handsets and modems.

Even though ZTE's revenue rose 21.52 percent to 37.3 billion yuan ($5.7 billion) in the first six months, its net profit fell, indicating that the company's margins remained weak.

Net profit was 769.3 million yuan in the first six months, down from 877.5 million yuan a year earlier, the company said in a filing on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The final figures are a little higher than the preliminary net profit of 768.5 million yuan announced earlier in August.

ZTE, which derives over half of its revenues from overseas markets, saw a strong 44 percent rise in its consumer devices division in the first half, a sector it has been aggressively targeting. ZTE is now the world's No. 5 handset maker by sales.

But profit margins of ZTE's consumer devices, which include cell phones, tablet PCs and wireless cards and modems, fell to 19.6 percent.

In the second quarter, ZTE's market share in the handsets sector rose to 3.0 percent from just 1.8 percent a year earlier, according to research firm Gartner , boosted by its low-cost handsets that can do anything from making calls to surfing the web and texting.

ZTE's growth has come as he top three global handset makers -- Nokia , Samsung and LG Electronics -- have seen their market shares fall during the same period to 22.8 percent, 16.3 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Huawei and ZTE have also been building a war-chest of patents to help give them an edge in the legal battles in the smartphones sector, with ZTE the second highest filer of international patent applications. (Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)