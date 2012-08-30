版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 30日 星期四 21:48 BJT

ZTE launches smartphone with Intel chipsets

BERLIN Aug 30 Chinese group ZTE, the world's fourth-largest mobile phone maker, unveiled its first smartphone model using Intel chipsets.

ZTE also said on Thursday it would launch a number of other mobile phones using Intel chips over the next 12-18 months.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐