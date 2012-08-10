US lobbyist severs ties with Chinese telecom ZTE

Aug 9 A former U.S. lawmaker who lobbied for
China's second largest telecommunications-equipment maker, ZTE
Corp, severed ties with the company last month after reports
that the FBI is investigating ZTE for allegedly selling banned
computer equipment to Iran, according to a lobbying disclosure
report.
Former Representative Jon Christensen, a Nebraska
Republican, filed a termination report to the U.S. Senate's
lobbying disclosure database saying he stopped representing the
company as of July 13, a day after news broke of the FBI
investigation.
Christensen, who served in Congress in the 1990s, did not
respond to phone calls or emails on Thursday.
"ZTE doesn't comment on personnel matters," said Anna Hughes
of Ogilvy Public Relations, speaking on behalf of ZTE.
Christensen's departure was first reported by Politico.
The FBI probe and a separate one by the U.S. Department of
Commerce were triggered by a Reuters report in March that
Shenzhen, China-based ZTE had sold Iran's
largest telecom a surveillance system capable of monitoring
landline, mobile and Internet communications.
A day after the Reuters report, the Commerce Department
issued a subpoena to ZTE. The company's general counsel in
Texas, Ashley Kyle Yablon, told FBI agents that ZTE officials at
that point discussed shredding documents relevant to the
subpoena, according an FBI affidavit first reported by the
website The Smoking Gun.
Yablon told the FBI the company used "sub companies" to buy
sophisticated U.S. telecommunications equipment to get around
restrictions on selling to countries like Iran.
ZTE, which sells equipment in 140 countries, according to
its website, reported revenues in 2010 of $10.6 billion.
Primarily known for its smart phones, ZTE has a subsidiary
specializing in surveillance and security technology.
The United States first imposed trade sanctions on Iran in
1979. More recently, the United States has joined other nations
in additional trade sanctions based on its alleged nuclear
weapons program.