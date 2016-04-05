China's ZTE names new management in wake of U.S. export restrictions

BRIEF-Eagle Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.75
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
BEIJING, April 5 ZTE Corp named a new management team on Tuesday, just weeks after the U.S. government imposed tough export restrictions on the Chinese telecom equipment maker for allegedly breaking sanctions against Iran.
The U.S. government has since said it would ease the restrictions until the end of June and could further ease them if ZTE cooperated in "resolving the matter".
On Tuesday, ZTE said it had named current Chief Technology Officer Zhao Xianming as its new President.
Zhao replaces Shi Lirong, who has been in the role since 2010.
The company reshuffles management every three years, and the changes are in line with the company's regular schedule, a ZTE spokesman told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Eagle Bancorp, Inc. announces record earnings representing a 16% increase for the full year 2016 and a 15% increase in net income for the fourth quarter 2016
Jan 18 Streaming video pioneer Netflix Inc added over a third more subscribers than expected in the last quarter of 2016, a sign of success for its ambitious global expansion that sent its shares up 7 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Order books on Argentina's two-part US dollar bond have already swelled to US$14bn ahead of expected pricing on Thursday.