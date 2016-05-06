U.S. trade panel to probe devices of eight smartphone vendors

HONG KONG May 6 The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) is launching an investigation into the mobile devices of eight smartphone vendors over an alleged patent violation, the trade panel said on its website.

Singapore-based Creative Technology Ltd and U.S.-based Creative Labs Inc filed a complaint of patent infringement by several handset makers, the ITC said in a statement.

The accused vendors are ZTE Corp , Sony Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, Motorola Mobility, HTC Corp and Blackberry Ltd . (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)