U.S. trade panel to probe devices of eight smartphone vendors

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG May 6 The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) is launching an investigation into the mobile devices of eight smartphone vendors over an alleged patent violation, the trade panel said on its website.
Singapore-based Creative Technology Ltd and U.S.-based Creative Labs Inc filed a complaint of patent infringement by several handset makers, the ITC said in a statement.
The accused vendors are ZTE Corp , Sony Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, LG Electronics Inc, Lenovo Group Ltd, Motorola Mobility, HTC Corp and Blackberry Ltd . (Reporting by Yimou Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11