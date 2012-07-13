UPDATE 1-China's ZTE Corp sees H1 profit down 60-80 pct

* Profit tumble due to falls in investment gains, FX losses

* Comes as slew of Chinese firms issue profit warning

SHANGHAI, July 13 ZTE Corp , China's second-largest telecoms equipment maker, warned its first-half profit could drop as much as 80 percent due to lower gross margins, foreign currency exchange losses and domestic operator networks postponing their tenders.

The profit warning comes as a report emerged that the FBI has opened a criminal investigation into the Shenzhen-based company over the sale of banned U.S. computer equipment to Iran and its alleged attempts to cover it up and obstruct a Department of Commerce probe.

A fall in the euro and many emerging currencies due to the debt crisis caused the ZTE to take a foreign exchange loss, compared to a gain in the same period a year ago, it said.

The postponement of the network tenders also meant ZTE, the world's fourth-largest mobile device maker with 4.2 percent global market share in the first quarter, missed its revenue growth target for the period, the firm said.

A slew of Chinese companies, including China Eastern Airlines , China Southern Airlines Co Ltd and Li Ning Co Ltd, have recently issued profit warnings illustrating the impact the global slowdown on the world's second biggest economy.