China's ZTE says smartphone shipments to U.S. jump more than 50 pct in 2014

HONG KONG Jan 28 Smartphone shipments of
China's ZTE Corp to the United States
jumped more than 50 percent in 2014, outpacing the company's
global smartphone shipment growth of 20 percent, a senior
executive said on Wednesday.
The company expected mid- to high-end smartphones to make up
45 percent of its global smartphone shipments this year, up from
35 percent in 2014, ZTE's executive vice president Adam Zeng
told Reuters in an interview in Hong Kong, as it tries to
improve margins in the highly competitive mobile phones sector.
The Shenzhen-based company said last week its 2014 profit
was likely to rise 94 percent thanks to its high-speed 4G
network division and smartphone business.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Sunil Nair)