CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-ZTE hopes to make U.S. its top market in 5 years - exec

(Company corrects growth figure for terminal products in third
paragraph to 40 pct, not 30 pct, fixes listing code in first
paragraph)
SHANGHAI Aug 9 China's second-largest telecoms
equipment maker ZTE Corp hopes to make the
United States its top market in five years in terms of sales,
ZTE Executive Vice President He Shiyou said on Tuesday.
The firm said it shipped 60 million mobile devices,
including 35 million handsets, in the first half of the year.
That represented a 40 percent increase in terminal products
shipped from the same period a year earlier. ZTE said in a
statement it also saw a 400 percent increase in smart phone
sales to 5 million units and 300 percent U.S. market growth.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)