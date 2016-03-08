REFILE-UPDATE 2-China's ZTE urges suppliers to seek U.S. export licences -source

(Refiles to remove extraneous letters in headline)
* ZTE has asked suppliers to seek export licences -source
* Restrictions respond to purported violations of Iran
sanctions
* ZTE mobile handset maker planned to use shell companies
-U.S.
* Trade in ZTE shares suspended in Hong Kong and Shenzhen
* China says negotiating with U.S. on restrictions
By Yimou Lee and Joel Schectman
HONG KONG/WASHINGTON, March 8 Chinese
telecommunications equipment maker ZTE Corp has urged
its U.S. suppliers to apply for export licences to satisfy newly
imposed U.S. trade restrictions, a source with direct knowledge
of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The news came as export restrictions against ZTE
for alleged Iran sanctions violations drew fire from the Chinese
government, which said it was "resolutely opposed" to the tough
measures but stopped short of announcing retaliation.
The moves announced by the U.S. Commerce Department on
Monday are likely to disrupt ZTE's sprawling global supply chain
and could create substantial parts shortages, according to
sanctions experts.
ZTE purchases of technology components last year will not be
enough to meet demand in a rapidly changing global tech
industry, said the source, adding the U.S. export restrictions
were a rare punishment for a company.
"It's possibly the toughest punishment you can do to a tech
company," said the source who declined to be identified as the
information was not public.
If the restrictions remained in place for a significant
amount of time, "the case would escalate to a very high level
politically", the source added, declining to give a timeframe.
China's Ministry of Commerce criticised the decision, adding
to complaints from the Foreign Ministry on Monday.
"China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and resolute
opposition" to the measure, the ministry said on its website
(www.mofcom.gov.cn).
"The U.S. move will severely affect normal operations of
Chinese companies. China will continue negotiating with the U.S.
side on this issue."
Under the measures, U.S. manufacturers will be banned from
selling components to ZTE, a major global supplier of
telecom-networking equipment and smartphones. In addition,
foreign manufacturers will be prohibited from selling products
containing a significant amount of U.S.-made parts to the
Chinese company.
The U.S. Commerce Department, confirming the decision that
was first reported by Reuters on Saturday, said ZTE planned to
use a series of shell companies "to illicitly reexport
controlled items to Iran in violation of U.S. export control
laws."
It said ZTE acted "contrary to the national security or
foreign policy interests of the United States."
In a statement, ZTE said it was "working expeditiously"
towards a resolution to the issue.
"ZTE is fully committed to compliance with the laws and
regulations in the jurisdictions in which it operates. ZTE has
been cooperating and will continue to cooperate and communicate
with all U.S. agencies as required," the Shenzhen-based company
said.
RIPPLE EFFECT
While ZTE suppliers can apply for an export license to ship
any American-made equipment or parts, the Commerce Department
said such license applications generally will be denied.
ZTE, which has annual sales of more than $15 billion, can
appeal the decision.
The export restriction, which does not stop ZTE from selling
handsets in the United States, is expected to have a global
impact.
"It is going to have a large ripple effect. It's very
significant to many companies both in the U.S. and (outside the)
U.S.," said Doug Jacobson, an export attorney at law firm
Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC.
Although ZTE is not being banned from selling handsets in
the United States, the restriction could disrupt handset
production if ZTE sources U.S.-made parts to manufacture its
handsets, experts said.
ZTE is the No. 4 smartphone vendor in the United States,
with a 7 percent market share, behind Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc
, according to research firm IDC.
A ZTE website says companies including Microsoft,
Intel Corp, IBM and Honeywell International Inc
are "key strategic partners." The terms of the
partnerships are not described.
