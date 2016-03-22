UPDATE 2-U.S. grants China's ZTE temporary export license through June 30

(Adds details on the relief)
By Joel Schectman
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. government will
give Chinese telecom equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp
a brief three-month reprieve on tough export
restrictions it imposed earlier this month, the Commerce
Department said on Tuesday.
The department on March 8 imposed some of the toughest-ever
U.S. export restrictions on ZTE for allegedly breaking U.S.
sanctions against Iran. The agency said it would ease the
restrictions until June 30th.
Experts had said the restrictions would have caused
disruption across ZTE's sprawling global supply chain.
The restrictions would have banned U.S. companies from
exporting to ZTE any technology, software or equipment such as
chips and processors made in the United States. The decision
would also have prevented software makers from selling typical
office applications like Microsoft Windows - or even providing
updates.
The easing, which will suspend the restrictions as of
Thursday, could be extended provided that ZTE cooperates with
the "U.S. Government in resolving the matter," the Commerce
Department said. An agency spokesman declined to comment
further.
A ZTE representative could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Susan Heavy in Washington;
Editing by Dan Grebler)