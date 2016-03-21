UPDATE 2-U.S. to offer China's ZTE "temporary relief" on export curbs - official

* Relief granted only if ZTE abides by commitment to US -
official
* Both sides say in constructive talks to resolve issue
* ZTE says aims to ensure its activities meet global
standards
(Adds comment from ZTE)
By Steve Stecklow
March 21 The U.S. government plans to
temporarily lift export curbs it imposed on Chinese telecom
equipment and smartphone maker ZTE Corp for alleged
Iran sanctions violations, a senior Department of Commerce
official said.
The Commerce Department restrictions imposed earlier this
month made it difficult for ZTE to acquire U.S. components by
requiring its suppliers to apply for an export license before
shipping any American-made equipment or parts to ZTE.
The department had said the license applications generally
would be denied.
Shenzhen-based ZTE has been "in active, constructive
discussions" with the Commerce Department for the past week,
according to a senior official at the agency.
"As part of the effort to resolve the matter, and based upon
binding commitments that ZTE has made to the U.S. government,
Commerce expects this week to be able to provide temporary
relief from some licensing requirements," the official said.
"The relief would be temporary in nature and would be
maintained only if ZTE is abiding by its commitments to the U.S.
Government," the official added.
The details of the commitments are expected to be published
this week in the U.S. Federal Register.
ZTE said on Monday it aims to ensure all of its operational
activities adhere to international standards of its host
countries and it will continue to communicate with relevant
parties to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
BIG HIT
ZTE is among the largest companies that the Commerce
Department has hit with a near-total export ban, according to
public records.
It is the No. 4 smartphone vendor in the United States, with
a 7 percent market share, behind Apple Inc, Samsung
Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc,
according to research firm IDC. It sells handset devices to
three of the four largest U.S. mobile carriers: AT&T,
T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp
The export restrictions have drawn protests from the Chinese
government and rocked ZTE's business.
Its shares have not traded on the Hong Kong stock exchange
for the past two weeks. The company also said last week it was
delaying the publication of its annual results while it assesses
the impact of Washington's action.
ZTE also said it would postpone its board meeting. Its
shares last closed at HK$14.16, prior to a trading suspension on
March 7.
Goldman Sachs suspended its coverage on ZTE, saying there
was not enough information to determine an investment rating,
price target and earnings estimates for the company.
Since coming under fire in 2012 for alleged deals with
sanctions-hit Iran and possible links to the Chinese government
and military, ZTE has ramped up its spending on Washington
lobbyists.
It spent $5.1 million in the last four years, up from
$212,000 in 2011, as it sought to assuage national security
concerns, according to publicly available lobbying records
maintained by Congress.
The Commerce Department investigated ZTE for alleged
export-control violations following Reuters reports that the
company had signed contracts to ship millions of dollars worth
of American-made hardware and software to Iran's largest
telecoms carrier.
(Reporting by Steve Stecklow in London, additional reporting by
Yimou Lee in HONG KONG, editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Lincoln Feast)