REFILE-UPDATE 5-U.S. Commerce Dept to place restrictions on China's ZTE

By Steve Stecklow
LONDON, March 7 The U.S. Commerce Department is
set to place export restrictions on Chinese telecoms equipment
maker ZTE Corp for alleged violations of U.S. export
controls on Iran, according to documents seen by Reuters.
The restrictions will make it difficult for the company to
acquire U.S. products by requiring ZTE's suppliers to apply for
an export licence before shipping any American-made equipment or
parts to ZTE. According to a Commerce Department notice that
will be published next week in the U.S. Federal Register, the
licence applications generally will be denied.
The restrictions will take effect Tuesday, Reuters has
learned, and apply to any company worldwide that wants to ship
American-made products to ZTE Corp in China. Those companies are
not the target of the export curbs on ZTE.
"This is a significant new burden on trade with ZTE," a
senior official at the Commerce Department told Reuters. The
official declined to comment on whether the U.S. government
might take further action against ZTE.
The company can appeal against the action.
ZTE, based in the southern Chinese boomtown of Shenzhen,
said in a statement on Sunday that it was aware of media reports
on U.S. export restrictions.
"ZTE is highly concerned about recent media reports relating
to a U.S. Department of Commerce investigation," the company
said. "ZTE has been working with associated U.S. government
departments on investigations since 2012 and maintains constant
communication with associated departments and is committed to
fully address and resolve any concerns."
Trade in shares in ZTE, which also sells consumer electronic
devices such as smartphones in the United States, was suspended
on Monday in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. The company did not offer
an explanation.
"We believe the restrictions, if implemented, will cause
significant supply problems to ZTE," Jefferies analyst Cynthia
Meng wrote in a note, adding that ZTE has major trading
relationships with several U.S. companies including Qualcomm
, Microsoft and IBM.
Telecoms equipment and terminal businesses combined account
for 80 percent of ZTE's total revenue of 2015, Meng said. The
company's revenue for last year was expected to rise 23.8
percent to a record high of 100.8 billion yuan ($15.47 billion),
preliminary results showed.
ALLEGED VIOLATIONS
The Commerce Department investigated ZTE for alleged
export-control violations following reports by Reuters in 2012
that the company had signed contracts to ship millions of
dollars worth of hardware and software from some of America's
best-known technology companies to Iran's largest telecoms
carrier, Telecommunication Co of Iran (TCI), and a unit of the
consortium that controls it.
The U.S. companies, which included Microsoft Corp,
IBM, Oracle Corp and Dell Inc, have all
said they were not aware of the Iranian contracts. It is not
clear if any of the companies still do business with ZTE.
Washington has long banned the sale of United States-made
technology products to Iran. The Commerce Department's
investigation focused on whether ZTE had acquired American
products through front companies and then shipped them to Iran
in violation of U.S. sanctions.
Commerce Department investigators obtained internal ZTE
documents - some of which had been marked by the company as "Top
Secret" - outlining an alleged sanctions-busting scheme. Reuters
reviewed some of the documents.
The senior Commerce Department official declined to comment
on whether ZTE had implemented that scheme.
The ZTE statement did not provide comment relating to the
documents.
The day after the first Reuters article was published in
March 2012, a ZTE spokesman said the company would "curtail" its
business in Iran. The company later issued a statement saying:
"ZTE no longer seeks new customers in Iran and limits business
activities with existing customers."
BUSINESS IMPACT
What effect the new export restrictions will have on ZTE's
global business is not clear.
One undated internal ZTE document obtained by Commerce
Department investigators and reviewed by Reuters states: "Our
company has many technologies and components that came from
suppliers in the U.S ... Lots of chips or software used in the
products of our company are from U.S. suppliers."
One of ZTE's websites also states that several leading U.S.
technology companies, including Microsoft, Intel Corp,
IBM and Honeywell International Inc, are "key strategic
partners of ZTE". The terms of the partnerships are not
described.
A spokeswoman for Microsoft said the company had a licensing
agreement with ZTE but could not confirm if the Chinese company
purchases other products, such as software. The other U.S.
companies did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
The undated internal ZTE document also describes a proposal
overseen by the company's legal department that describes ways
to export American products subject to U.S. sanctions by using
shell companies to avoid getting caught.
"The biggest advantage" of one method is that it will make
it "harder for the U.S. government to trace it or investigate
the real flow of the controlled commodities", the document
states.
In its planned action against ZTE, the Commerce Department
cites the proposal, stating that the company "planned and
organized a scheme to establish, control and use a series of
'detached' companies to illicitly re-export controlled items to
Iran in violation of U.S. export control laws". It is not clear
if the alleged scheme was implemented.
'TOP SECRET'
Another internal ZTE document from August 2011 that
discusses "U.S. export control risks" facing the company
allegedly was signed by several top ZTE officials, including Shi
Lirong, its president.
The document, marked by the company "Top Secret" and "No
spreading abroad without permission of ZTE", begins "Dear
company leaders".
It states that ZTE "has ongoing projects in all five major
embargoed countries - Iran, Sudan, North Korea, Syria and Cuba",
adding that "all of these projects depend on U.S.-procured items
to some extent, so export control obstacles have arisen".
The document goes on to cite "other risks" to ZTE, including
its operations in the United States.
"R&D employees at the U.S. Research Centers often travel
between China and the U.S., carrying R&D data," it states, in an
apparent reference to research and development. "This already
severely violates the law."
The document does not specify what law may have been
violated.
The company "needs to take preventative measures
immediately, otherwise will face the risk of being investigated
anytime", the document states.
The document also states that ZTE's Iran project "can
potentially put us at risk of being put on the Blacklist by the
U.S.," and that such an eventuality could leave the company
facing "the risk of losing the supply chain of U.S. products".
ZTE Corp is one of the world's largest telecoms equipment
makers with operations in 160 countries, according to its
website. It also is a major manufacturer of mobile handsets.
Founded in 1985, its shares trade on both the Hong Kong and
Shenzhen stock markets.
Besides ZTE, the export curbs will apply to two of its
Chinese affiliates, ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications Ltd and
Beijing 8-Star, and an Iranian company, ZTE Parsian.
(Additional reporting by Yimou Lee in HONG KONG; Editing by
