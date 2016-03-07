U.S. restricts China's ZTE over alleged export violations over Iran

WASHINGTON, March 7 The United States is restricting China's ZTE Corp and three other entities over what it said was a scheme developed by the telecoms equipment maker to re-export controlled items to Iran contrary to U.S. law, according to a U.S. notice released on Monday.

The U.S. Commerce Department, in the public notice, cited ZTE company documents that it said showed the mobile handset maker planned to use shell companies in its scheme, leading the department to impose export restrictions making it harder for ZTE to acquire U.S. products. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)