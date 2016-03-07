U.S. restricts China's ZTE over alleged export violations over Iran

WASHINGTON, March 7 The United States is
restricting China's ZTE Corp and three other
entities over what it said was a scheme developed by the
telecoms equipment maker to re-export controlled items to Iran
contrary to U.S. law, according to a U.S. notice released on
Monday.
The U.S. Commerce Department, in the public notice, cited
ZTE company documents that it said showed the mobile handset
maker planned to use shell companies in its scheme, leading the
department to impose export restrictions making it harder for
ZTE to acquire U.S. products.
(Reporting by Washington newsroom)