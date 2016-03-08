UPDATE 6-U.S. curbs China's ZTE exports over Iran business allegations

* Restrictions respond to alleged violations of Iran
WASHINGTON, March 7 A new U.S. export
restriction against China's ZTE Corp for alleged
Iran sanctions violations is likely to disrupt the telecom
manufacturer's sprawling global supply chain and could create
substantial parts shortages, according to sanctions experts.
Under the measure announced by the Commerce Department on
Monday, U.S. manufacturers will be banned from selling
components to ZTE, which is a major global supplier of
telecom-networking equipment. In addition, foreign manufacturers
will be prohibited from selling products containing a
significant amount of U.S.-made parts to the Chinese company.
The Commerce Department, confirming the decision that was
first reported by Reuters on Saturday, said ZTE planned to use a
series of shell companies "to illicitly reexport controlled
items to Iran in violation of U.S. export control laws." It said
ZTE acted "contrary to the national security or foreign policy
interests of the United States."
While ZTE suppliers can apply for an export license to ship
any American-made equipment or parts, the Commerce Department
said such license applications generally will be denied.
The export restriction, which does not stop ZTE from selling
handsets in the United States, is expected to have a global
impact.
"It is going to have a large ripple effect. It's very
significant to many companies both in the U.S. and (outside the)
U.S.," said Doug Jacobson, an export attorney at law firm
Jacobson Burton Kelley PLLC, who said he has been fielding calls
from clients who supply ZTE since Reuters broke news of the
impending export restrictions.
For example, a Taiwanese chipmaker that uses American-made
components to make processors for ZTE handsets would likely have
to cut off those sales. If the Taiwanese supplier only procures
components from outside the United States it can continue to
sell to ZTE, experts said.
"I am telling all my clients today that anything (for
ZTE)not already on board an airplane going to China, you cannot
ship it starting tonight. They have to scrub and screen their
customers lists - pending orders and future orders - to make
sure that any transactions with ZTE are flagged and stopped."
ZTE, which has annual sales of more than $15 billion and is
the only Chinese smartphone maker with a meaningful presence in
the U.S. market, can appeal the decision.
ZTE is among the largest companies that the Commerce
Department has hit with a near-total export ban, according to
public records. In 2014, the department restricted exports to
Russian energy companies Lukoil OAO and Gazprom OAO, but those
restrictions only stopped American companies from supplying
certain types of oil-production projects, such as Arctic
offshore and deepwater drilling.
EFFECT ON HANDSET PRODUCTION
ZTE is the No. 4 smartphone vendor in the United States,
with a 7 percent market share, behind Apple Inc,
Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc
, according to research firm IDC. It sells handset
devices to three of the four largest U.S. mobile carriers - AT&T
, T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp.
Although ZTE is not being banned from selling handsets in
the United States, the restriction could disrupt handset
production if ZTE sources U.S.-made parts to manufacture its
handsets, experts said.
AT&T declined to comment, and T-Mobile and Sprint did not
respond to requests for comment.
A ZTE website states that several leading U.S. technology
companies, including Microsoft, Intel Corp,
IBM and Honeywell International Inc, are "key
strategic partners."
Intel and Qualcomm confirmed they were ZTE suppliers, but
did not elaborate on specific products sold to the Chinese
company or how sanctions would affect their businesses.
Texas Instruments, which has also said it provides
processors for the Chinese company, did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
The impact of the new restrictions on these three companies
was not immediately clear as most of them produce components
both in the United States and overseas.
Microsoft, in an emailed statement, said, "We follow U.S.
law and will review new U.S. restrictions."
A spokeswoman for Microsoft said the company had a licensing
agreement with ZTE but could not confirm if ZTE purchases other
products, such as software.
The other U.S. companies did not respond to requests for
comment.
The U.S. decision could even prompt suppliers to halt sales
of non-U.S. components that are still allowed, said Kay Georgi,
an export attorney at law firm Arent Fox LLP.
"When you get placed on one of these lists nobody wants to
do business with you at all," Georgi said.
The United States has long banned the sale of U.S.-made
technology products to Iran as part of its sanctions, even as
China maintains close diplomatic, economic, trade and energy
ties with Tehran. Last year, the United States and major world
powers reached a deal with Iran to loosen economic sanctions in
exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.
"We hope this sends a strong message to ZTE, to China, and
to other Chinese telecommunications companies who present
serious national security risks not only by evading export
controls, but by purposefully compromising supply chain
security," said Representative Adam Schiff of California, the
top Democrat on the House of Representatives Intelligence
Committee.
