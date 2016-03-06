ZTE says communicating with all parties after news of export restrictions

HONG KONG, March 6 Chinese telecommunication equipment maker ZTE Corp said on Sunday it is communicating aggressively with all parties after media reports that the company faces U.S. export restrictions.

The statement came a day after Reuters reported that the U.S. Commerce Department is set to place export restrictions on ZTE for allegedly violating U.S. export controls on Iran. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill)