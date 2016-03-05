U.S. Commerce Dept. to place restrictions on ZTE Corp

LONDON, March 5 The U.S. Commerce Department is
set to place restrictions on exports of U.S. products by Chinese
telecoms equipment maker ZTE Corp for allegedly
violating U.S. export controls on Iran, according to documents
seen by Reuters.
The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday and will
require ZTE's U.S. suppliers to apply for an export licence
before shipping anything to ZTE.
The licence applications generally will be denied, according
to the restrictions imposed on ZTE and three affiliates.
The export curbs apply to any company worldwide that wants
to ship U.S. products to ZTE Corp in China.
(Reporting by Steve Stecklow; editing by Alex Smith and Jason
Neely)