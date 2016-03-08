China's ZTE has asked U.S. clients to seek export licences -source

HONG KONG, March 8 Chinese telecommunications
equipment maker ZTE Corp has asked its U.S. business
partners to apply for export licences, in line with U.S.
restrictions imposed on the company, a source with direct
knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
The source, who declined to be identified as the information
was not public, also said ZTE's purchases of U.S. technology
components last year will not be enough to satisfy demand in a
rapidly changing global technology industry.
ZTE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Lincoln Feast)