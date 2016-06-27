U.S. extends ZTE's reprieve for alleged Iran sanctions violations

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. government has extended through Aug. 30 a reprieve to Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp on the tough export restrictions it imposed on the company in March, the Commerce Department said in a public notice posted online Monday.
In March, the department hit the company with some of the toughest-ever U.S. export restrictions for allegedly breaking sanctions against Iran. At the time the agency offered the company a three-month relief from the restrictions, which was set to expire June 30. (Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Alan Crosby)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.