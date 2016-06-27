U.S. extends ZTE's reprieve for alleged Iran sanctions violations

WASHINGTON, June 27 The U.S. government has extended through Aug. 30 a reprieve to Chinese smartphone maker ZTE Corp on the tough export restrictions it imposed on the company in March, the Commerce Department said in a public notice posted online Monday.

In March, the department hit the company with some of the toughest-ever U.S. export restrictions for allegedly breaking sanctions against Iran. At the time the agency offered the company a three-month relief from the restrictions, which was set to expire June 30. (Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Alan Crosby)