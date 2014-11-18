BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien makes public tender offer to all holders of 4.0 pct bonds 2011-2015

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
Nov 18 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Public tender offer by Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG to all holders of 4.0 pct bonds 2011-2015 ("zub11 bonds")
* Says settlement date of tender offer is expected to be Jan. 22, 2015
* Says repayment price of 5,000 Swiss francs, and accrued interest until settlement date (Jan 22, 2015) in amount of 101.11 Swiss francs less Swiss withholding tax of 35.39 Swiss francs
* Says public tender offer period commences on Nov. 25, 2014 and is expected to end on Jan. 12, 2015, 12:00 A.M. CET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------