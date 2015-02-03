BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien announces result of public offer to bondholders

FOREX-Euro tumbles from 6-month peak as Macron win in France spurs profit-taking
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
Feb 3 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :
* Result of public tender offer by Zueblin Immobilien Holding to all holders of 4.0 percent bonds 2011-2015
* Until expiration of extended tender offer period on Feb. 2 12:00 A.M. CET ZUB11 bonds with nominal value of 22.49 million Swiss francs ($2.5 million) have been tendered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9276 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Euro prospects brighten after Macron's victory in France (Adds comment, updates prices)
* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED A BOND OF CHF 350 MILLION WITH A MATURITY OF 12 YEARS (FINAL MATURITY: MAY 24, 2029) AND A COUPON OF 0.625 PERCENT IN THE DOMESTIC MARKET Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE