瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 13:32 BJT

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding appoints JLL as new appraiser for entire portfolio

Oct 13 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG

* Appoints JLL as new and single appraiser of Zueblin for markets in France, in Germany, Netherlands and in Switzerland to get a consistent view on portfolio

* Says JLL is appraising entire Züblin portfolio for upcoming half-year results 2014/15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
