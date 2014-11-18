BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien H1 rental income of 16 mln Swiss francs, down from 23 mln year ago

Nov 18 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG :

* Says H1 rental income of 16 million Swiss francs compared to 23 million Swiss francs a year earlier

* Says H1 net loss of 118 million Swiss francs was registered, compared to a net loss of 15 million Swiss francs in first six months of previous year

* Says main focus in remainder of financial year 2014/15 will be on finding an investor for French subsidiary, reducing vacancies, as well as assessment and implementation of additional strategic measures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: