Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative pledges $3 bln to curing and managing disease

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday pledged more than $3 billion toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children's lifetime."

Investments will include a bioscience research center, and plans for a chip to diagnose diseases, continuous blood stream monitoring and a map of cell types in body. (Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Alan Crosby)