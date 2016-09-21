Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative pledges $3 bln to curing and managing disease

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 21 Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday pledged more than $3 billion toward a plan to "cure, prevent or manage all disease within our children's lifetime."
Investments will include a bioscience research center, and plans for a chip to diagnose diseases, continuous blood stream monitoring and a map of cell types in body. (Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Alan Crosby)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.