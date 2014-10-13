版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 15:03 BJT

BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding shares open down 6.6 percent

ZURICH Oct 13 Zueblin Immobilien Holding Ag

* Zueblin Immobilien Holding shares open down 6.6 percent after said looking to strengthen capital base. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐