BRIEF-Lamesa Holding SA reinforces stake in Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
June 17 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG : * Has been informed by Lamesa Holding SA that Lamesa has bought from Forum Group a substantial shareholding in Zueblin Immobilien Holding * Says Lamesa Holding SA has said it made an offer for the French mandatory convertible bond, issued by Zueblin Immobiliere France SA and held by Forum Group * Zueblin Immobilien Holding says Bruno Schefer to resign as CEO effective as of end of July 2014 as contribution for new start of Zueblin * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.