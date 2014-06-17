版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 6月 17日 星期二 13:35 BJT

BRIEF-Lamesa Holding SA reinforces stake in Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG

June 17 Zueblin Immobilien Holding AG : * Has been informed by Lamesa Holding SA that Lamesa has bought from Forum Group a substantial shareholding in Zueblin Immobilien Holding * Says Lamesa Holding SA has said it made an offer for the French mandatory convertible bond, issued by Zueblin Immobiliere France SA and held by Forum Group * Zueblin Immobilien Holding says Bruno Schefer to resign as CEO effective as of end of July 2014 as contribution for new start of Zueblin * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
