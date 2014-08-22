ZKB boosts provisions tied to U.S. tax case as profit falls

ZURICH Aug 22 Zuercher Kantonalbank (ZKB)
said on Friday it had raised the risk provision that
covers a tax probe by U.S. authorities as first-half profit fell
at the Swiss bank.
Local government-owned ZKB is one of roughly a dozen Swiss
banks being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice on
suspicion of helping wealthy Americans evade taxes, including
Geneva-based Pictet & Cie, the Swiss arm of Israel's Leumi
and Julius Baer.
The cantonal bank raised its risk provision in the first
half of 2014 to 697 million Swiss francs ($765.43 million) from
688 million francs at the end of last year.
This provision includes the U.S. tax case, though ZKB said
it does not give a detailed breakdown of the individual business
risks. It did not provide an update on the state of the probe.
In May, Credit Suisse agreed to pay more than $2.5
billion in penalties as part of a similar investigation, which
raised fears that the other banks under criminal investigation
could face bigger fines than they bargained for.
ZKB's performance joined UBS and Credit Suisse in
November on a list of Swiss banks whose stability is considered
by the Swiss National Bank to be essential for the well-being of
the country's financial system. As a result, it is required to
meet tougher regulatory requirements.
The bank's capital ratio at the end of June was 15.9 percent
of risk-weighted assets, exceeding the current regulatory
requirement of 13.7 percent.
"Zuercher Kantonalbank is deliberately maintaining a high
capital base and is prepared to accept a reduction in its return
on equity," the bank said in a statement.
ZKB posted half-year profit of 336 million francs, 14.6
percent lower on the year. The ultra-low interest rate
environment, coupled with mortgage growth of just 1 percent,
meant interest income dropped more than 5 percent, the bank
said.
The bank's bottom line was also hit by a near-25 percent
slide in trading revenue, which the bank attributed to customer
restraint due to low market volatility.
ZKB said its results for 2014 are likely to be lower than
last year due to the challenging market environment, which is a
reiteration of guidance from February.
(1 US dollar = 0.9106 Swiss franc)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Urquhart)