BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank FY 2014 profit reaches CHF 61.2 mln

UPDATE 1-British insurance body calls for overhaul for injury lump sums
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
Jan 27 Zuger Kantonalbank :
* FY 2014 profit reached 61.2 million Swiss francs ($67.80 million) as last year
* Proposing payment of unchanged dividend of 175 Swiss francs per share at the next AGM
* FY 2014 interest income up 0.4 pct to 155.1 million Swiss francs Source text - bit.ly/1DcQStN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9027 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Personal injury lawyers say current system protects claimants (Adds detail, background, Association of Personal Injury Lawyers)
MILAN/FRANKFURT, May 12 Private-equity held Italian packaging firm Guala Closures is moving ahead with plans for a sale or a stock market listing that may value the company at more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), sources close to the matter said.
* AstraZeneca seeking to mitigate loss of patents (Adds details, share reaction, analyst comment)