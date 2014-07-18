BRIEF-Zuger Kantonalbank announces stable H1 profit of CHF 30.2 million

July 18 Zuger Kantonalbank : * Says stable H1 profit of CHF 30.2 million ( H1 2013 CHF 30.2 million) * Says H1 interest income of CHF 77.1 million (H1 2013 CHF 77.4 million) * Says H1 commissions income of CHF 17.9 million * Says H1 biz tier 1 ratio of 15.9 percent * Expects a lower gross profit for FY 2014 * Expects to settle the U.S. tax disupute in next few months * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1mZVVYF] * Further company coverage