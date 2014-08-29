BRIEF-Zug Estates Holding reports H1 net profit of CHF 21.2 million

BRIEF-Transocean says as of April 24, 2017, contract backlog is $10.8 bln
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Aug 29 Zug Estates Holding AG : * Says H1 net profit without revaluation amounted to CHF 11.9 million, up 11.8%
over the corresponding previous year * Says H1 EBIT CHF 27.19 million versus CHF 31.09 million year ago * Says H1 net profit of CHF 21.2 million (previous year: CHF 25.2 million) * Says expects significant increase in operating profit before depreciation and
revaluation in 2014 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/1rDpvrq] * Further company coverage
* As of April 24, 2017, company's contract backlog is $10.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock