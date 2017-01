Aug 17 John Malone's Liberty Interactive Corp said it would acquire online retailer Zulily Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $2.4 billion.

Liberty Interactive said it would buy Zulily for $18.75 per share, or $9.375 in cash and 0.3098 newly issued share of Liberty Interactive for each Zulily share. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)