UPDATE 1-Zumiez to buy Austrian retailer Blue Tomato

June 19 Teen-focused retailer Zumiez Inc
has agreed to buy Austria-based Blue Tomato for 59.5
million euros ($75 million) to beef up its sports goods offering
in Europe, it said on Tuesday, as it raised its second-quarter
revenue outlook.
Under the deal, the snowboarding and surfing merchandise
retailer will also pay 22.1 million euros based on certain
milestones over the next three years.
The Everett, Washington-based company expects the deal to be
modestly accretive to earnings per share in 2012.
Blue Tomato sells branded snowboarding and skating gear,
apparel and footwear through its e-commerce website and 5 stores
in Austria. For the year ended April 2012, it reported net sales
of 29.4 million euros with more than two-thirds generated
through its website.
Zumiez raised its second-quarter revenue outlook to
$134-$136 million from $128-$130 million. It maintained its 4
cent to 6 cent per share earnings view for the second quarter.
Analysts, on average, are expecting earnings of 10 cents per
share, on revenue of $131.9 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Zumiez closed at $39.37 on Monday on the Nasdaq.