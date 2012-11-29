版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-Zumiez shares down 9.4 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Nov 29 Zumiez Inc : * Shares were down 9.4 percent after the bell following the release of its results.

