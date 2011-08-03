UPDATE 1-Zumiez posts weak July comp sales, shares fall

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* July same store sales 4.9 pct vs est 7.5 pct
* Shares down 12 pct (Follows alerts)
Aug 3 Teen retailer Zumiez Inc posted the rare monthly same-store sales numbers that missed market expectations, hurt by weaker sales of accessories and hard goods, sending its shares down 12 percent in trading after the bell.
The company, which sells clothing and equipment for skaters, snowboarders and other action sports posted a 4.9 percent rise in same-store sales in July, short of analysts' mean estimate of a 7.5 percent increase.
Total sales for the month rose 12.3 percent to $38.7 million.
Shares of the Everett, Washington-based company were trading at $23.96 after-hours, after closing at $27.10 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)
