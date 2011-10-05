UPDATE 2-Zumiez raises Q3 outlook, shares up

* Sees Q3 EPS of $0.40-$0.41 vs previous $0.37-$0.39

* Expects Q3 rev of $150-$152 mln

* Shares up 14 pct in extended trade (Rewrites first paragraph, adds details)

Oct 5 Zumiez Inc's September same store sales blew past expectations as customers spent more at its stores, prompting the apparel retailer to raise its third-quarter outlook.

Shares of the company rose 14 percent in trading after the bell.

The company now expects third-quarter earnings of 40-41 cents a share, higher than its previous 37-39 cents a share forecast. It sees revenue of $150-$152 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 39 cents a share on revenue of $149.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales for the five-week period ended October 1, 2011 increased 18.3 percent to $52.9 million.

Zumiez sees a mid-single digit comparable store sale increase for the third quarter.

September same store sales rose 10.1 percent.

Shares of the company were up 14 percent at $21.30 in extended trade. They had closed at $18.79 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)