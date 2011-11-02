UPDATE 1-Zumiez October same-store sales beats Street

(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Teen retailer Zumiez Inc beat
same-store sales estimates for October.
Sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store
sales at the company, which sells clothing and equipment for
skaters, snowboarders and other action sports, rose 3.3 percent
in October.
Analysts, on average, had expected a growth of 2.8 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Everett, Washington-based Zumiez closed at $23.03
on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)