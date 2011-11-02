UPDATE 1-Zumiez October same-store sales beats Street

(Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Teen retailer Zumiez Inc beat same-store sales estimates for October.

Sales at stores open for at least a year, or same-store sales at the company, which sells clothing and equipment for skaters, snowboarders and other action sports, rose 3.3 percent in October.

Analysts, on average, had expected a growth of 2.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Everett, Washington-based Zumiez closed at $23.03 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)